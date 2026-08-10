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Longview Man Charged after Napavine Collision Injured Six Minors—KLOG 100.7 News

Longview Man Charged after Napavine Collision Injured Six Minors—KLOG 100.7 News

Katie Nelson

August 10, 2026

Lewis County prosecutors on Friday filed charges against the man accused of fleeing the scene of a Napavine collision that injured six children and fractured a woman’s vertebra, […]
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    Longview Man Charged after Napavine Collision Injured Six Minors—KLOG 100.7 News

    Lewis County prosecutors on Friday filed charges against the man accused of fleeing the scene of a Napavine collision that injured six children and fractured a woman’s vertebra, according to the Chronicle.

    According to court documents, Ruslan S. Trenda, 22, of Longview, said he had a psychotic episode and took “too much medication” before driving.

    Trenda faces felony charges of vehicular assault and hit-and-run, along with gross misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

    The Washington State Patrol (WSP) had initially listed DUI as another possible charge for Trenda following the incident.

    Trenda made a preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday.

    According to a probable cause affidavit, Trenda was allegedly responsible for two hit-and-run collisions Wednesday night, both on Interstate 5. The second caused a woman driver and her six kids to be injured.

    Trenda is scheduled for an arraignment on August 13.

    Katie Nelson

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