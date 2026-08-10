Longview Man Charged after Napavine Collision Injured Six Minors—KLOG 100.7 News

Lewis County prosecutors on Friday filed charges against the man accused of fleeing the scene of a Napavine collision that injured six children and fractured a woman’s vertebra, according to the Chronicle.

According to court documents, Ruslan S. Trenda, 22, of Longview, said he had a psychotic episode and took “too much medication” before driving.

Trenda faces felony charges of vehicular assault and hit-and-run, along with gross misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) had initially listed DUI as another possible charge for Trenda following the incident.

Trenda made a preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Trenda was allegedly responsible for two hit-and-run collisions Wednesday night, both on Interstate 5. The second caused a woman driver and her six kids to be injured.

Trenda is scheduled for an arraignment on August 13.