Michael Charles Pedersen: May 22, 1955 — July 26, 2026

LONGVIEW- Michael “Lippy” Charles Pedersen passed away peacefully on July 26, 2026 in the comfort of his home in Longview, Washington, at the age of 71. Born on May 22, 1955, Mike’s life was lived with steadfast purpose, quiet strength, and a warmth that touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.

He was a proud graduate of Mark Morris High School, class of 1973. After school, Mike devoted over thirty years of service to Weyerhaeuser as an Instrumentation and Electrical Troubleshooter. His keen expertise, dependability, and unwavering work ethic earned him not only the admiration of coworkers but a circle of lifelong friends who cherished his company and advice.

In retirement, Mike restored his 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS, built and raced RC cars, tended to his garden, and delighted in watching the wildlife that visited his yard. He often reflected on his days spent hunting in the woods or fishing on local rivers aboard his father’s boat, the Mary Ellen—simple pleasures that left lasting memories. Mike was a true craftsman and collector at heart. His collections ranged from knives and walking sticks to baseball cards, R.C. cars, and precious photographs.

To his family and friends, Mike was a man whose happy personality and best hugs were legendary—a generous heart in a gentle soul. His joy came not just from solving problems, but from the opportunity to help, to teach, to share. He built, repaired, and improved the world around him, crafting memories as sturdy as the things he made.

To his family and friends, Mike was a man whose happy personality and best hugs were legendary—a generous heart in a gentle soul.

Mike found tremendous fulfillment in family. The proudest moments of his life were the births of his beloved children with Carla, his wife and steadfast companion. He took special delight in the remarkable coincidence that one child arrived into the world on his own birthday—a detail he held close and cherished deeply. Together, Mike and Carla built a life centered on love and laughter, and Mike’s devotion extended to his grandchildren, for whom he was a source of patience, wisdom, and joy.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Carla Rapp-Pedersen; his children, Andrea Goulet married to Kevin and Thomas Pedersen with significant other Rashelle; his grandchildren, Payton, Eleanor, Theo, Olivia, and Brayden; his sisters, Sharon Rushton, Peggy Engman, and Julie Dalen; and his brother, David Pedersen. He leaves behind his faithful feline companion, Harry, who never left his side, providing comfort and friendship through his final chapter of life. Mike’s memory is also held in the hearts of countless friends who knew they could rely on his quiet presence and generous spirit. He now joins his brother, Ron Pedersen and his parents Mary Ellen and Ernest Pedersen in eternal peace.

Above all, Mike will be missed for way he could make those around him laugh, the lessons he imparted, and the things he built and repaired. There are so many parts of Michael “Lippy” Pedersen to miss but we can all take solace in one of his favorite phrases “I lived such a good life.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on October 3, 2026, at the Pedersen Home, 1760 Coal Creek Road, Longview, WA 98632. All who knew and loved him are welcome to come together, share stories, and honor the legacy of a truly remarkable man.