James Michael Johnson: May 20, 1949 — July 12, 2026

LONGVIEW- James Michael Johnson, affectionately known as Jim, passed away from natural causes on July 12, 2026, in Longview, Washington. He was born on May 20, 1949, in Moscow, Idaho, and throughout his 77 years, he touched the lives of those around him with warmth, friendship, and an enduring spirit.

Jim graduated in 1967 from Glacier High School in Seattle, Washington, marking the beginning of a lifelong commitment to learning and exploration. Shortly after, he honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, demonstrating courage and dedication to his country.

After his military service, Jim built a rich and varied life. He combined a sense of adventure and responsibility as a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad, retiring with pride in his contributions to the railroad and his fellow workers. He later devoted many years to his clients at Highline West Seattle Mental Health Center (now known as NAVOS), where his care and concern made a meaningful impact in his community.

Jim’s interests were as diverse as his experiences. He was known for his love of fishing, metal detecting, and cooking, regularly sharing these passions with friends and family. A keen enthusiast of history, he enjoyed exploring historical places and gathering stories from the past. His talent for gardening was quietly remarkable; he had a special knack for growing vegetable gardens that delighted those around him.

Jim’s personality was truly one of a kind. He was friendly, kind, and giving—an easy conversationalist with a special way of making everyone feel comfortable in his presence. These qualities endeared him not only to his friends and community, but especially to his beloved wife, Renee. Together, Jim and Renee cherished time spent in each other’s company, enjoying fishing trips, camping, and simply sharing daily life. Renee recalls the joy of being part of his world, especially appreciating his fun personality and his gift for easy, enjoyable communication.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Renee Johnson; his step-son, Jonathan Moore; and many relatives on the Johnson and Michaelson sides of the family, as well as many cherished friends from various walks of life. The circle of those who knew and cared for Jim was wide and enduring. He also leaves fond memories with Little Pumpkin, who held a unique place in his life.

He is preceded in death by his grandson Wyatt Rocks-Moore; his aunt Helen Hinkson Smith; his father Reuben Frederick Johnson; and his mother Mary Ellen Michaelson. Their memories remain forever honored and celebrated in Jim’s life story and the stories shared among those who loved him.

Private family interment will be held at Vancouver Barracks National Cemetery, 1455 E. 4th Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98663.

Jim’s legacy is one of kindness, curiosity, and devotion to family and friends. He will be remembered for his laughter, his steadfast presence, and the genuine care he extended to all who knew him. His story is carried on in the hearts of many, and his memory will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of crossing paths with him.