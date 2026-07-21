Linda Louise Gibbons: August 19, 1939 — June 30, 2026

LONGVIEW- Linda Louise Gibbons, born on August 19, 1939 in Urbana, Illinois, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2026 in Vancouver, Washington. Linda’s journey through life was rich with purpose, kindness, and devotion to those around her.

Linda’s early years led her to achieve notable educational milestones. She graduated from El Camino High School in 1957, marking the beginning of her dedication to learning—a value she carried throughout her life. She continued her studies at Sacramento Community State College, where she earned an Associate’s Degree. This foundation would serve her well in both her professional and personal endeavors.

Linda briefly married Don Hunter in 1959–they later divorced. She, however, found the love of her life with Dale Gibbons and the two were married in 1967–embarking on a 57 year marriage, separated only by Dale’s passing in December of 2024.

Her professional life was marked by over 25 years of dedicated service as an Administrative Assistant with the Department of Social and Health Services. Linda was respected for her steadfast devotion to her work, earning the admiration of colleagues for her professionalism and care in every task she undertook.

Linda’s journey through life was rich with purpose, kindness, and devotion to those around her.

Linda was known for many wonderful qualities—caring, thoughtful, generous, selfless, devoted, and, above all, loving. These attributes not only defined her character but also shone brightly in every aspect of her life. She took great pride in her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother, always putting her family at the center of her world.

Family was Linda’s greatest joy. She is survived by her loving brother, Ken Davis; her daughter, Elaine (Tom) Van Mil; her granddaughter, Alicia (Ryan) Jackson; her grandson Ryan (Charlotte) Jackson; and her great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, and Brandon. She will also be dearly missed by her many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Linda is now reunited with those she held dear who have gone before her: her father, John Davis; her mother, Charlotte Davis; her beloved husband, Dale Gibbons; and her sister, Kathryn Simpson.

Upon retirement, Linda’s passion for learning continued as she embraced new hobbies. She became a skilled quilter, creating beautiful works of art that warmed the homes and hearts of family and friends. As a long-standing member of the Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild, she served as Treasurer for several years, strengthening friendships and sharing her creativity with a caring community.

Linda’s interests were varied—she was an avid cook, gardener, quilter, traveler, and artist. The beach always brought her peace, and she found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Volunteering was another great source of happiness for Linda. She delighted in volunteering in her daughter’s Elaine’s classroom at Catlin Elementary School. She also volunteered at Big Leaf Montessori School, and Columbia Heights Elementary School. Linda was deeply committed to promoting education and fostered a love for reading and learning, qualities she radiated wherever she went. She also contributed her time and compassion to the Longview Public Library’s English As A Second Language program, further reflecting her generous and inclusive spirit.

Cooking was Linda’s love language, and her meals brought comfort and togetherness to many. Always ready to share her talents, she volunteered to cook at every opportunity, making sure that everyone felt welcomed and cared for.

Linda Louise Gibbons leaves behind a remarkable legacy of love, service, and kindness. Her influence will continue to be felt by those she cherished and inspired.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Linda on August 6, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Steele Chapel, 5050 Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, WA 98632. A reception will follow immediately at the same location. A private family interment will take place at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, WA 98632, at 3:00 p.m.

Linda’s life was one of selflessness and care, remembered and honored by everyone who was fortunate to know her.