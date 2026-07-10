Vance James Luff: April 5, 1948 – July 6, 2026

LONGVIEW- Vance James Luff was born April 5th, 1948, in Longview, WA, to Alan Leroy Luff and Ferryl Sophie (Caldwell) Luff. He passed away July 6th, 2026, at OHSU, surrounded by his loving family.

Vance grew up in Longview and spent his early childhood exploring the neighborhood streams and local rivers, where he developed a lifelong love for fish, frogs, and other creatures of the wetlands. He was a member of the Lower Columbia Fly-Fishing Club. He volunteered with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife doing fish counts and helping to restore streams and fish habitats.

Vance graduated from RA Long High School in 1966, where his interests included anything with a motor, including Harleys, old restored cars and trucks — and the moped that he and his buddy, Jerry Howard, attempted to run away to Portland on before they were caught by Vance’s Mom, Ferryl, on Highway 30.

Vance attended Evergreen State University after graduation, but his education was interrupted when he joined the Army. Vance was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War, where he was a supply sergeant.

After discharge from the Army, Vance attended Lower Columbia College and worked on many construction projects through the Local Union Labor Hall. During this time, Vance was an award-winning member of the Bridge Club and a devoted deadhead; he followed Jerry and the Grateful Dead as they toured, joined friends for regular lunches, took nephews on fishing expeditions and kept up with cousins, relatives and friends.

In 1993, Vance met the love of his life, Connie Mae (Kunkler) Luff. They were married in October 1998, and soon received the greatest blessing of their lives when their daughter, Rebecca Ferryl Luff, was born.

Vance was a lifelong learner and became the go-to walking encyclopedia that family could depend on for information, advice and trivia (except for cell phone and computer advice, for which he depended on his daughters, Becca, Loris and Bethanie).

The family home was his paradise. He took great pride in creating an outdoor oasis including a natural spring pond that attracts a variety of wildlife — including ducks, deer, the occasional bobcat and even a “rogue” neighborhood pig. “Seahawk Sundays” at his sister Diane’s house were among his favorite activities; Vance especially loved seeing the Seahawks win the Super Bowl last year!

Vance is survived by his loving family: his wife, Connie; his daughter Rebecca Ferryl Luff; his adopted daughters Bethanie (Jesse) Velasco, Loris Jensen; his sisters Diane Johnson, Margery (John) McNeil; his brother Rex (Patty) Luff; his Nephews Todd (Kathy) Johnson, Eric (Tara) Luff, David (Jenny) McNeil; his Nieces Tami Cheatley and Annette McNeil; and his great-nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

Vance was greeted in heaven by parents Alan Luff and Ferryl Bain, brother-in-law Chuck Johnson, nephew Tom Johnson, niece Gale Luff, as well as numerous special aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His memorial service will be held at the Elks Lodge (900 Ash St, Kelso, WA 98626) on August 2nd at 2 pm. Please wear your favorite tie-dye or Grateful Dead garb.

Thank you,

The Luff family