Frank William Shelton: October 6, 1934 — June 28, 2026

LONGVIEW- Frank was born in Yakima, WA, to Ira Ernest and Eliza Jane Shelton on 10/6/34. He departed this world on 6/28/26 to join his beloved wife, Carolyn, for eternity.

After graduating from Yakima High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served from 1953-1957. He was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi, until his deployment to the brand new air force base in Thule, Greenland, where he spent eleven months on the ice cap. Upon his return from Greenland, he finished his service at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, WA, where he met his future wife working as her radar instructor.

After knowing each other for 2 months, Frank and Carolyn married in March of 1955 and were married for 61 wonderful years. After his discharge from the Air Force, the family moved from Tacoma to Longview where he began his employment with Weyerhaeuser. With benefit of the GI Bill, he also attended Lower Columbia College while working, where he obtained his AA degree. In 1967, he went to work at Reynolds Metals Company until his retirement in 1993. At Reynolds, he was in charge of the labor pool and ship unloading. He made friends with many sea-going folks on the ships from around the world, and it wasn’t uncommon to have these friends over for one of Carolyn’s delicious home-cooked meals. After retirement, he drove school bus for the Longview School District for several years – a job he thoroughly enjoyed, especially driving the smaller buses for children with unique needs, which warmed his heart.

Over the course of the last couple months of his life, Frank’s family was able to spend precious time with him sharing memories, watching Mariners games, eating DQ blizzards, and savoring this special time together. He was known for always having a drawer or pocket full of candy to share. No stone was left unturned during these cherished times of conversation and reflection.

Outside of work, he kept busy playing city league basketball at the YMCA; Reynolds golfing, bowling, and softball; taking his sons fishing at Abernathy Creek and Swift Reservoir (which required them to walk down a steep trail holding on to a rope); coaching his son’s little league and Babe Ruth baseball teams; crabbing with family at Camano Island; annual hunting trips with work friends; Friday night pinochle club with Reynolds couples; picnicking/swimming at Crystal Pool on the Coweeman River with his brother Ray’s family; and many camping/boating trips with extended family to The Cove Palisades in central Oregon and Lake Shasta and Whiskey Town, CA. In 1979, he quit smoking cold turkey. With the money saved, he took flight lessons and obtained his private pilot’s license – a life-long dream. Once the kids were raised, Frank and Carolyn enjoyed traveling extensively with her brother and his wife, Bill and Margaret. Tolovana Inn at Cannon Beach, OR, was their favorite place to spend a relaxing get-away. When not traveling, they enjoyed attending their grandkids’ sporting and school events. One of his lifetime experience highlights was building a Habitat for Humanity house in CA and getting to meet President Jimmy Carter.

Frank and Carolyn spent countless hours working with the FISH program; serving meals at The Community House on Broadway with Reynolds friends; and doing wood-working projects with church friends. After Carolyn’s passing, life changed greatly – she was his social activities director. His children and grandchildren helped fill the void she left behind, but her presence was greatly missed. He spent several winters in Southern CA, where he would join his friend LeRoy Nelson for the season. Thursday morning breakfast at the Corner Café with several of his friends was something he looked forward to every week.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, in 2016; his parents, Ira Ernest and Eliza Jane; his brothers Ira Morris, Raymond, and sister Lucy. He is survived by his children – Daryl Shelton (Kathy), David Shelton (Barb), and Denise Prescott (Gaylan) – all in the local area; brother-in-law Bill Mohler of Puyallup, WA; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Somerset Retirement and Hospice for the wonderful care he received the last few months of his life. Their compassion and kindness for him and our family were a blessing and comfort to us all. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice in his memory. There will be a celebration of life on July 11 at 11 a.m. at Father’s House Church, 1228 Washington Way, Longview, WA.