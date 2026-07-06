Donald Francis Armstrong: June 6, 1937 – June 26, 2026



LONGVIEW- Donald F. Armstrong, 89, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born on June 6, 1937, in Longview, Washington, Don lived a remarkable life defined by leadership, service, hard work and unwavering devotion to his family and community.

Don graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1955 before attending the University of Washington, where he distinguished himself as a Husky football letterman from 1956 to 1959. A respected leader on and off the field, he served as team captain and received the prestigious Guy Flaherty Award, honoring the player who best exemplified leadership, inspiration, and dedication to the team. In recognition of his athletic achievements and lasting impact, Don was inducted in the R.A. Long Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

During his senior year at the University of Washington, Don married Judy Brown, beginning a lifelong commitment to family that remained central to who he was. In a story retold with laughter for years, Don arrived several hours late to his own wedding after getting a flat tire on the way, though family and friends always joked that scheduling the wedding on a Husky home football game day may not have helped.

Following graduation, Don attended United States Marine Corps Officer Training School. After completing training, he actively served in the United States Marine Corps from 1960 to 1963, including overseas service as a pre-Vietnam military advisor. He then served in the Marine Corps Reserves from 1963-1971 before being honorably discharged with the rank of Major. Throughout his military service, Don embodied the values of honor, courage, and commitment.

While serving his country and building his career, Don and Judy raised 5 children together. He was a devoted husband and father who worked tirelessly to provide for his family and took immense pride in his children.

After military service, Don began his professional career with Simpson Lee Paper Company in Everett, Washington , where he worked from 1964 to 1971. He then worked for RW Paper as a sales representative in Walnut Creek, California from 1971 to 1973. In 1973, Don moved his family back to Longview and began a long and distinguished career with Longview Fibre, serving as Bag Plant Superintendent in Longview from 1973 to 1994. In 1994, he transferred to Oakland, California, where he continued as Longview Fibre Bag Plant Superintendent until his retirement in 2004. Don earned the respect of colleagues and employees alike through his strong leadership, fairness, integrity, and tireless work ethic.

Judy passed away in 1991 after a courageous battle with cancer, a loss that deeply affected Don and left an immeasurable void in his life. In 1995, Don found love again when he married Charlotte Mitchell. Charlotte brought renewed joy, companionship, and laughter into his life, and together they shared a loving marriage filled with friendship, adventure, and unwavering support. Their years together were marked by deep devotion, treasured travels, and the joy of a blended family. Charlotte’s love and steadfast presence became one of life’s greatest blessings for Don. In his later years, her compassionate care, devotion, and constant presence brought him comfort, dignity, and peace.

Don was deeply involved in his community and believed strongly in service, leadership, and giving back. He was a proud member of the Cowlitz County Historical Society and had a deep appreciation for preserving local history and honoring the stories of those who came before him. He touched countless lives through his generosity, guidance and steadfast character.

In retirement, Don especially enjoyed traveling with Charlotte and their many dear friends, creating treasured memories and lasting friendships along the way. He looked forward to family vacations to Sunriver with Charlotte’s side of the family, where laughter and time together created cherished memories. He was always excited for his annual fishing trips with his sons, treasured long walks and conversations on the veranda with his daughters, and took tremendous pride in attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and performances. Few things brought more joy than watching and cheering on the people he loved most. Don was also an avid student of military history, with a deep appreciation for those who served. As a lifelong Husky, he never lost his love for University of Washington Football and deeply valued every opportunity to attend Husky games with family and friends.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Armstrong; his children, Mark and Katie Armstrong of Kalispell, Montana; Amy and Tom Johnson of Longview, Washington; Dave and Carrie Armstrong of Vancouver, Washington; Anne and RIch Johnson of Longview, Washington; and Wes and Leisa Armstrong of Kalama, Washington. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Traci and Mike Ryan of Tacoma, Washington; and Aime and Rick Holzi of Seattle, Washington. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his brother Wayne Armstrong; his first wife Judy Armstrong; and his parents, Hank and Irma Armstrong.

Don will be remembered for his leadership, humility, unwavering integrity, fierce love for family and his commitment to those around him. His legacy of strength, loyalty, and love will continue to live on through the family and friends who were proud to know him.

A private family interment will be held at Longview Memorial Park on Saturday, July 18, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at Longview Community Church at 1pm. A celebration of Don’s life will follow from 3:00-5:00pm at Roland Winery. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend and share in remembering and honoring Don’s remarkable life.