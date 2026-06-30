Corbin Coulter: February 3, 2005 – May 23, 2026

SCAPPOOSE- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Corbin Coulter, 21, of Scappoose Oregon, as he passed away unexpectedly on May 23rd, 2026.

Corbin was born on February 3rd, 2005 in Oregon City, Oregon. As a native Oregonian, Corbin spent his childhood working cattle and putting up hay in the High Desert, skiing and hiking in the Mount Hood National Forest, and fishing and boating along the Oregon Coast. He also spent several years traveling throughout the western United States with his family.

Corbin graduated from North Lake High School in 2023, where he was an active and dedicated member of FFA, earning recognition for his abilities in welding, meats evaluation, tractor driving, and speaking. Known for his love of music and outgoing personality, he was voted by his classmates as “Most Likely to Become a Country Music Star”. Eager to begin a career after high school, he traveled to Meridian, Idaho, where he attended Northwest Lineman College. He excelled academically while also demonstrating strong ability and impressive speed in pole climbing, graduating in October 2023. He then worked in telecommunications for Lumen/Centurylink in St. Helens, Oregon, while continuing to pursue his goal of becoming a power lineman.

Corbin found happiness in the outdoors. Living on a sailboat made boating and fishing a part of his everyday routine, while weekends were often spent exploring hiking trails and finding peace among towering trees and beneath cascading waterfalls. Music remained a constant source of joy throughout his life, and he loved sharing it with others through singing and playing guitar. A dedicated and skilled rider, Corbin could often be found exploring Bunker Hill and the surrounding mountains of Columbia County on his dual-sport motorcycle, embracing the freedom and adventure of the open trail.

Corbin was a thoughtful listener, a man of faith, and possessed wisdom beyond his years. He lived wholeheartedly and left a lasting impact on everyone he encountered. Many will remember him for his frequent use of the expressions, “That checks out” and “Indubitably,” phrases that reflected his unique personality and sense of humor. He approached life with determination and purpose, overcoming obstacles and embracing every opportunity before him. Corbin will be remembered for his generous spirit, kind heart, and constant willingness to help anyone in need.

Corbin Coulter is survived by his parents, William and Crystal, his brothers, Logan and Jacob, his beloved dog, Zipp, and many cherished family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Camp 18. Please RSVP at your earliest convenience by scanning the QR code provided.