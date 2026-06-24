Frances Garlene Cooper: September 24, 1942 – June 17, 2026

ST. HELENS- Frances Garlene Cooper, an 84-year-old resident of St. Helens, Oregon passed away on June 17, 2026.

Born on September 24, 1942, in Longview, Washington, Garlene was the daughter of Albert and Frances Jones. Her life was dedicated to her family, friends, and the countless individuals whose lives she touched through her kindness, generosity, and unwavering love.

Garlene was known for her warm heart, wonderful sense of humor, strong work ethic, and dedication to those she loved. She found great joy in spending time with family and friends and treasured the relationships she built throughout her life.

She is survived by her son, Michael Cooper; her daughter, Marcy Ousley; her sister, Lynda Wilson; her grandchildren, Alex Riddle and Samantha Riddle-Reinig; her great-grandchildren, Emmy Riddle, Boone Riddle, and Riley Riddle-Reinig.

Garlene was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Cooper.

Garlene will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

In accordance with Garlene’s wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held.