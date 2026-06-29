Bennie Beth McDonald: October 21, 1944 — June 20, 2026

LONGVIEW- Bennie Beth McDonald (née Kennedy), lovingly known as “Bee,” passed away peacefully on June 20, 2026, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 81. Born on October 21, 1944, in Lawton, Oklahoma, Bee’s journey through life was defined by her generous spirit, abiding loyalty, and unwavering devotion to her family.

Bee was the treasured daughter of John L. Kennedy and Gladie May Kennedy, both of whom preceded her in death. She later married James Calvin McDonald, and together they built a home filled with warmth, laughter, and the kind of love that inspires others. After James’ passing, Bee bravely shouldered the responsibility of raising their five boys alone—a challenge she met with a determination and devotion that became her proudest legacy. She always made certain there was a roof over their heads and food on the table, overcoming adversity with quiet strength and infinite resourcefulness. What mattered most to her was providing for her sons and, in later years, helping to raise her cherished grandchildren.

Family was the heartbeat of Bennie’s world. She is survived by her beloved sons: James Patrick McDonald, Michael Calvin McDonald, Christopher John McDonald, Jason Nathaniel McDonald, and Timothy Alexander McDonald. Her love for her children and grandchildren knew no limits; she always found joy in organizing Easter egg hunts and in the laughter that filled the room when they gathered. Bee’s nurturing nature and generous heart extended beyond her immediate family—her acts of kindness, big and small, were well-known and deeply felt.

To all who knew her, Bee was the embodiment of devotion, humor, and kindness. She had a special fondness for mother nature, the rolling tides of the ocean, and the steady presence of lighthouses. She spent many peaceful hours admiring sailboats and collecting coins, hobbies that reflected her appreciation for life’s beauty and her eye for life’s small wonders. Bee’s loyalty to those she loved was unshakeable, and her great sense of humor lifted spirits on the hardest of days.

Together they built a home filled with warmth, laughter, and the kind of love that inspires others.

Friends and family will remember Bennie for her selflessness—she would do anything in her ability for those she loved. She wanted her home to be a place of love and harmony, and she always found ways to make others laugh. Her memory lives on in every shared family story, every cherished grandchild, and every moment of laughter she so generously inspired.

Bennie Beth McDonald’s life stands as a tribute to resilience, hope, and unconditional love. Her legacy is carried forward by the family she devoted her life to, and the memories and joy she brought into the world. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered.