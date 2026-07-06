Sherry Lynn Libby: Dec 1, 1948 — Jun 26, 2026

KELSO- Sherry was born in Weiser, Idaho to Leonard D. and Amanda M. (Portlock) Wilson. She grew up in Idaho, moved to Longview, Washington where she met and married the love of her life, James Libby. They traveled to different churches between the Midwest and Pacific Northwest for their early married life and then settled in Portland, Oregon and Kelso, Washington areas until moving to Alaska in 1990 where they would remain until their return to Kelso area in 2014.

Sherry was a smart and kind lady who’s abilities far surpassed her limited education opportunities. Locally she worked as a secretary for a few places leading to her position with Harvest States Grain Elevator in Kalama, Washington. She took some college and business courses to help her further herself in business. These steps led to her finishing her career as a well-respected Logistical Supply Specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Her greatest loves were her family, her faith, and all the people God would put in her path. She loved people and making everyone feel welcomed and cared for. She was a member of the quilting guild wherever she lived, the local church committees, and she was a great card shark with the ladies pinnacle group. She was the kind of lady who fit in wherever she went.

She is survived by her brother: Jimmy Wilson Her husband: James Libby, Children: Brad Libby, Ryan Libby, Becka Lopez. Her children in-love; Lorraine Libby, Christina Libby, and Leo Lopez. Her Grandchildren; Amorah Lopez, Joel Libby, Mirakahl Lopez, Emma Libby, Galeano Lopez, Kylie Libby, Querian Lopez, Josh Libby, and Jasmine Libby. Her foster daughter Earlene Keyes, foster grandsons’ Wasillie and Wesley, And many more foster children. In addition, multiple nieces and nephews were loved as her own children.

She is proceeded in death by her mother Amanda Nyborg her father Leonard Wilson, Brothers: Richard Wilson, Albert Wilson. Sister: Juanetta McDonald. Foster son: Kerry Bounds.