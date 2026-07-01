Frances “Frankie” Orlena Sutton

Frances Orlena Sutton: Mar 6, 1926 — Jun 5, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- Frankie Sutton, a cherished matriarch, vibrant spirit, and beloved member of the Castle Rock community, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2026. Born on March 6, 1926, in Yelm, WA, Frankie lived a life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to family and friends.

Frankie was the cherished daughter of Daniel Clinton Rathbun and Georgia (Thacker) Rathbun. She was predeceased by her siblings, Alton Rathbun, Gayle (Rathbun) Birkhofer, and Clinton Neil Rathbun, as well as her beloved husband, Jim Sutton, and her dear daughter, Carolyn Lair. Her legacy of love and warmth lives on through her surviving family members: sons Jimmy, Dan (Nikki), Michael and Don (Cleo) Sutton, sister Joyce Davis, brother Otis Rathbun, 8 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Frankie first married Burton Morse in 1944, and they welcomed their daughter Carolyn in 1945. After their marriage ended, Frankie found love again and married James Sutton in 1965, with whom she shared many joyous years.

A dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Castle Rock, Frankie was known for her boundless energy and commitment to serving others. She volunteered at the Senior Center and the Visitors Center in Castle Rock.

Frankie’s hands were never idle; she was a talented seamstress with a special knack for sewing and embroidery. Her ability to recreate images into beautiful garments and even wedding dresses was nothing short of extraordinary. Frankie also had a green thumb, growing a garden that provided ample bounty for her love of cooking and baking from scratch. Her kitchen was a place of warmth and comfort, where family recipes were shared and memories made.

Frankie and Jim shared a love of adventure, especially camping. From humble tent beginnings to grand motorhome excursions, they explored the beauty of the world around them, even journeying to Alaska with her brother Neil and sister-in-law Ida. Frankie and Jim also enjoyed league bowling, a passion she continued into her 90s.

Frankie took great pleasure in visiting with people, often lamenting the lost art of personal visits. Her spunky demeanor and candid nature ensured that everyone knew where they stood with her, as she freely shared advice and assistance.