Longview School District Situation Update—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News 

The Longview School District is spending major money keeping four employees on paid leave as the investigation continues into how they handled allegations of sexual abuse involving students in the Mark Morris varsity basketball locker room.

Investigative journalist Andre Stepankowsky of Lower Columbia Currents says that, through a public records request, he was able to obtain the names of the employees who have been on paid leave since late May. They include Principal Aaron Whitright, Vice Principal Paul Beckel, Executive Director of Student Services Andrew Schoonover, and basketball coach and teacher Ken Kelly. Their combined gross salaries total about $46,400 per month.

Superintendent Karen Cloninger received about $9,000 while on paid administrative leave; however, earlier this month her status was changed to unpaid leave following community outrage over her arrest. She faces charges including a felony witness tampering charge, along with two misdemeanor charges related to allegations that school officials failed to report claims of abuse involving members of the Mark Morris basketball team. Cloninger entered a not guilty plea on June 10th, and her initial trial date is scheduled for October 19th.

The cost for the district also includes outside attorneys conducting independent investigations. One is being paid $400 per hour to examine the Mark Morris case, and another $350 per hour to review athletic department policies and practices. No lawsuits have been filed against the district at this time, but the administration suspects potential litigation on the matter.

As part of the case, two former Mark Morris basketball players, ages 16 and 17, have been charged in juvenile court with multiple offenses, including second-degree rape.