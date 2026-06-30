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Cowlitz County Strike Team Fighting Fires in Klickitat County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz County Strike Team Fighting Fires in Klickitat County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

June 30, 2026

Some local firefighters have been busy working in other areas of the state fighting wildfires. Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue posted yesterday that the Cowlitz County Strike Team, […]
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    Cowlitz County Strike Team Fighting Fires in Klickitat County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    Some local firefighters have been busy working in other areas of the state fighting wildfires.

    Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue posted yesterday that the Cowlitz County Strike Team, made up of personnel from departments in Woodland, Kelso, Kalama, Ariel, Wahkiakum, and Amboy, is currently fighting the Lyle Hill Fire.

    Mid-morning on Sunday, they had been returning from the Peterson Road Fire in east Klickitat County when they got the call to help in west Klickitat County. They responded to assist yet another community in need, and that is where they remain.

    Griffin Sauters

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