SCP Apparel Makes $6,400 Deposit to Nippon Family Fund—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The fundraising for the Nippon Family Fund continues as the community continues to mourn throughout the summer.

SCP Apparel posted yesterday that selling “Longview Strong” merchandise, including the hats they have been selling, has helped make a difference. They said they deposited $6,400 into the fund.

The company says that what they have witnessed during the fundraiser has been truly incredible, stating, “Our community, neighboring communities, friends, strangers, local businesses, and supporters from all over have come together with one common goal: to help the families affected by this unimaginable tragedy.”

SCP isn’t done raising money either; there are still hats available at Alban PT in the Kelso mall next to the movie theater.