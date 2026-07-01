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July 1, 2026

Don Armstrong Passes Away—Classic Hits 100.7 kLOG News

Don Armstrong Passes Away—Classic Hits 100.7 kLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 1, 2026

One of the great ones in Longview history has passed away at the age of 89. Don Armstrong died last week. Armstrong was a Lumberjack legend and Husky […]
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    Don Armstrong Passes Away—Classic Hits 100.7 kLOG News

    One of the great ones in Longview history has passed away at the age of 89.

    Don Armstrong died last week.

    Armstrong was a Lumberjack legend and Husky football legend.  He was a U.S. Marine officer.  He worked in the paper industry for 38 years, 28 of them at Longview Fibre. And he was a family man who raised five children with his wife Charlotte, all while serving the community.

    As an R.A. Long High School football star under Buck Hammer, Armstrong went on to play three seasons at the University of Washington, where he was a three-year starter at right guard.  Number 61 was named the Guy Flaherty Inspirational Award winner during his senior season in 1958 and captured lineman of the year honors that season at Montlake. He was named to the Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and the R.A. Long Lumberjack Hall of Fame in 2009.

    Armstrong got his business degree  at UW and eventually worked for Longview Fibre, rising through the company, where he managed the Oakland, California, box plant for 10 years prior to his retirement in 2004. He returned to Longview and followed his children and grandchildren during their activities.

    Armstrong served on many civic committees, including the Cowlitz County Historical Society.  That is fitting, because he was one of the outstanding figures in Longview history.

    Armstrong served on many civic committees, including the Cowlitz County Historical Society.  That is fitting, because he was one of the outstanding figures in Longview history.

    A Memorial Service for Don Armstrong will be July 18th at 1 pm at the Longview Community Church, followed by a Celebration of Life at Roland Wines from 3 to 5 pm.

    Griffin Sauters

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