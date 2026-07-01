Mint Valley Golf Course Makeover Ribbon Cutting—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Mint Valley Golf Course celebrated its 50th anniversary yesterday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recent facelift that the course and pro shop have received.

The gathering highlighted clubhouse renovations and upgrades to the outdated irrigation system.

The changes to the clubhouse include a new roof meant to last another 50 years, new siding, deck upgrades, bathroom renovations, and improved lighting. As for irrigation, the course now has a more sustainable system that Golf Course Superintendent Jim Nickerson says he expects will save at least 10 million gallons of water each year. The computerized system replaces technology that was more than half a century old.

Longview Parks & Recreation Director Justin Brown spoke, saying that the course means a lot to the community.

“For nearly 50 years, Mint Valley has been much more than just a golf course. It’s where people have learned to play the game. They’ve played in tournaments, supported local charities, spent time with friends, and created memories that have and will continue to last a lifetime. I imagine many of you standing here today have your own Mint Valley stories. Whether it’s your first round of golf or simply spending time in the beautiful setting out here, places like Mint Valley don’t become special overnight.”

The event also featured remarks from Nickerson and Longview Mayor Erik Halvorson, and many local elected officials were on hand. Mahlon Moe, the course’s first golf professional, came for the occasion as well.