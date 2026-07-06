Robert Wilson Obituary—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Robert Wilson

May 12, 1978 – May 26, 2026

Robert Dee “Robb” Wilson, 48, of Longview, Washington, passed away on May 26, 2026, in his hometown. Born on May 12, 1978, in Longview, Robb spent his life deeply rooted in the community he loved.

A graduate of Mark Morris High School in 1996, Robb pursued his passion for electrical and instrumentation technology at Perry Technical Institute. He graduated in 1999 with expertise in Electrical Technology and Instrumentation Technology programs. His dedication to his craft was evident through his tireless work ethic, often working long hours at Nippon while still devoting himself to his family and farm.

Robb’s faith was the cornerstone of his life. Having received Christ into his heart at a young age, he recommitted himself to God earlier this year. He prioritized God, his marriage and kids above all else, often saying, “God first and center of my heart, marriage and center of our home” Robb lived out his faith daily through prayer, Bible study with his wife Crystal, and attending New Life Fellowship Church alongside Crystal and their daughter Alayna. His unwavering devotion to God shaped him into a loving husband, father, grandfather, and mentor.

Robb cherished his role as a husband to Crystal A. Wilson and as a father to ten children: Auna Erickson, Garret Ribelin, Lillian Williams, Maxwell Wilson, Marissa Cedillo, Enrique Guzman, Anthony Guzman, Alijah Guzman, Levi Guzman, and Alayna Guzman. He was also a proud Papa to nine grandchildren. The joy of being a grandfather brought immense happiness to Robb’s life; he delighted in spending time with his grandchildren at the family farm and hearing their laughter fill the home.

Family was at the heart of everything Robb did. He found great joy in hosting family barbecues at the farm and preparing for festive Fourth of July celebrations. Whether working tirelessly on the farm or mentoring young men who lacked father figures, Robb’s love for others shone brightly. He was a devoted son to Carolyn Webb Wilson and Clarence Ray Wilson and shared a special bond with his sisters Kellie Ray Schultz and Krissy Teigen. Robb also treasured time spent with his parents-enjoying dinners together or working alongside his father in the woodshop.

Robb’s hobbies reflected his love for the outdoors and hands-on craftsmanship. He enjoyed rafting, hunting, building rifles, loading ammunition, farming, and ranching. These activities were not just pastimes but opportunities for him to connect with nature and share meaningful experiences with loved ones.

Robb’s legacy is one of hard work, faith, and love. He was a mentor to many young men at work, generously sharing his knowledge and guiding them both professionally and spiritually. His dream of taking over his grandparents’ farm became a reality as he worked tirelessly to build a future for his family. Robb’s patriotism and pride in being an all-American man were evident in his love for God, family, and country.

Robb was predeceased by his grandparents Keith R. Wilson (2021), Geraldine H. “Dee Dee” Wilson (2019), Dee Webb (1996), and Lois Carolyn “Gwawa” Webb (2017). Their influence shaped Robb’s values and dreams, particularly his aspiration to carry on the family farm.

Robert Dee “Robb” Wilson will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. His unwavering faith, boundless love, and tireless dedication to his family leave an indelible mark on all who knew him. Though our hearts are shattered by his passing, we find comfort in his words: “Tomorrow isn’t promised-be right with the Lord so that one day we will be reunited in Heaven.”

May Robb’s memory bring solace to those who loved him and inspire others to live with the same faith and devotion he exemplified. A Memorial Gathering will be held on July 4, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM at Cowlitz County Event Center 1900 7th Ave. Service will be Immediate Family, Friends, Coworkers and Nippon Victims Family. We are limited on seating. As we encourage those to pay their respect and condolences to the Wilson Family, a table will be set up outside of service to drop off cards and to sign guest book. We Thank you for respecting our privacy and wishes. Thank you for all the love, support and most importantly all the prayers. We are forever grateful.