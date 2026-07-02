Longview Fire Response to Nippon After Medical Incident—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Fire Department has released details on what occurred yesterday morning at the Nippon Dynawave mill; it was the result of a medical incident.

At around 7:30 a.m., Longview Fire received reports of a possible hazmat incident, and one patient who had been operating a forklift was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. They say that, with the initial information available, they were uncertain whether the situation was caused by a medical issue or chemical exposure, as it appeared that a tote might have spilled.

To ensure safety, crews set up a hot zone extending 300 feet around the area. A thorough investigation found that there was no spill, and the environment was confirmed to be safe.

Crews have been working to remove the remains of the white liquor tank that failed on May 26th, killing 11 people and injuring many more.