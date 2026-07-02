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Seeking For & Against Committee Members for Longview Fire & EMS Property Tax Levy—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Seeking For & Against Committee Members for Longview Fire & EMS Property Tax Levy—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 2, 2026

We’re coming right up on election season, and with that, ballot initiatives are looking for their “For” and “Against” committee members. The City of Longview is looking for […]
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    Seeking For & Against Committee Members for Longview Fire & EMS Property Tax Levy—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    We’re coming right up on election season, and with that, ballot initiatives are looking for their “For” and “Against” committee members.

    The City of Longview is looking for volunteers to serve on the official For and Against Committees for the ballot measure on the Longview Fire & EMS Property Tax Levy, which will appear on the November 3rd ballot. The measure asks voters to consider approving a property tax levy lid lift to support fire and emergency medical response services.

    The committees will prepare statements for the Cowlitz County Local Voters’ Pamphlet. To apply for either committee, you need to email Nikki.rohl@ci.longview.wa.us by July 15th. Include your name, address, phone number, email, and which committee you wish to serve on.

    Griffin Sauters

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