Longview Man Found Guilty of Threatening Longview Police Officer—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview man was found guilty earlier this week on a felony harassment charge involving a Longview police officer.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office reports that, during a one-day trial Tuesday, a jury heard testimony from Officer Jaden Blain regarding the incident involving 36-year-old Michael Carinio.

On April 26th, Blain said he contacted and arrested Carinio on an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, Carinio began threatening Officer Blain, telling him he would come after him and that he needed to be “six feet under.” He also threatened to assault him.

Despite resistance, Officer Blain was able to get Carinio into the patrol vehicle and transport him to the Cowlitz County Jail.