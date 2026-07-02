Washington Attorney General’s Office Joins Investigation Into Nippon Dynawave Disaster—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Another entity is joining the investigation into the Nippon Dynawave Disaster that killed 11 people on May 26th. The Washington Attorney General’s Office has been granted the authority to help investigate whether any criminal activity may have contributed to what occurred.

The Attorney General’s Office announced yesterday that Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen has given the state concurrent jurisdiction to investigate potential criminal violations. The statement did, however, make it clear that no allegations have been made at this time and that the investigation into what occurred is still in its early and ongoing stages.

Attorney General Nick Brown said the state has specialized resources and experience with complex industrial and environmental cases.

Under state law, the Attorney General’s Office can only conduct criminal prosecutions at the request of a county prosecutor or the governor.