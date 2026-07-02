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One Nippon Employee Remains Hospitalized—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

One Nippon Employee Remains Hospitalized—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 2, 2026

There have been a lot of questions about those who were hospitalized in the Nippon Dynawave incident on May 26th. Longview resident Kory Kranz says that Kurt Droese […]
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    One Nippon Employee Remains Hospitalized—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    There have been a lot of questions about those who were hospitalized in the Nippon Dynawave incident on May 26th.

    Longview resident Kory Kranz says that Kurt Droese is the last remaining individual in the hospital from the incident. Kranz says that Droese has been off the ventilator for a few days now. He is currently undergoing skin grafts as part of his ongoing treatment.

    Droese is expected to remain in the ICU through the end of this month or until early August. They anticipate, though, that he will remain hospitalized at least into 2027.

    Griffin Sauters

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