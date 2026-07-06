Toledo Man Killed in I-5 Crash at Exit 59—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Toledo man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on an Interstate 5 off-ramp Friday afternoon near Exit 59.

48-year-old Victor Ruiz was declared dead at the scene after his 2026 Toyota Tacoma was struck by a Ford F-150 driven by a 62-year-old Seattle man.

Washington State Patrol investigators say the pickup was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when the driver failed to negotiate the Exit 59 off-ramp properly and collided with Ruiz, who was merging onto the freeway.

The pickup driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries. The crash remains under investigation.