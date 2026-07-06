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Toledo Man Killed in I-5 Crash at Exit 59—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Toledo Man Killed in I-5 Crash at Exit 59—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 6, 2026

A Toledo man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on an Interstate 5 off-ramp Friday afternoon near Exit 59. 48-year-old Victor Ruiz was declared dead at the scene […]
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    Toledo Man Killed in I-5 Crash at Exit 59—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    A Toledo man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on an Interstate 5 off-ramp Friday afternoon near Exit 59.

    48-year-old Victor Ruiz was declared dead at the scene after his 2026 Toyota Tacoma was struck by a Ford F-150 driven by a 62-year-old Seattle man.

    Washington State Patrol investigators say the pickup was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when the driver failed to negotiate the Exit 59 off-ramp properly and collided with Ruiz, who was merging onto the freeway.

    The pickup driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

    Griffin Sauters

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