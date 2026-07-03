Holiday Weekend Events! 7/2-7/4/2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Thursday:

The Go Fourth Festival is back this Thursday through Saturday. The HUGE Independence Day celebration in Longview kicks off with the Longview Cardboard Boat Regatta at Martin’s Dock on Lake Sacajawea at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The rest of the celebration includes TimberFest, Spirits of Longview, a carnival, great food, live entertainment, marketplace vendors, Kids Fest, two fun runs, a parade, karaoke and a food-eating contest, wrestling, golf, and more! Get all the details at go4thfestival.org.

13 Nights on the River is St. Helens’ FREE Summer Concert Series! Every Thursday, it’s free live music, food and marketplace vendors, games, and a beer garden, all at Columbia View Park. Each Thursday, the event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with music starting at 5 p.m.

Friday:

Cryptid Day at the Kelso Public Library is Friday from 1-3 p.m. It’s a variety of fun crafts related to cryptids like Bigfoot, Caddy, Yeti, Nessie, and more. This event is free!

The Woodland Birthday Bash, celebrating America 250, is Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the Woodland Community Library. It’s FREE cake, ice cream, cookies, and lemonade, plus balloon art, yard games, live music by the Woodland Community Choir, and more!

The 2026 Firecracker Fun Run/Walk is Friday on the path at Lake Sacajawea Park. Come out for a non-competitive 5K for all ages, plus free raffle drawings and refreshments. Same-day registration begins at 5 p.m.; the run starts at 6 p.m.

The First Friday Cruise Commerce has become a tradition! Hosted by the Cowlitz County Cruisers, all cars are welcome to cruise down Commerce in downtown Longview from 6 to 9 p.m. and, along the way, stop in any open businesses and get some local shopping done.

Find Friday Night Movie Magic this summer at Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market! Movies are shown on the second floor. On Friday, starting at 6:30 p.m., the movie will be Independence Day.

Saturday:

The Let Freedom Ring Bazaar will be at the Lakeside Event Center in Longview on Saturday, July 4th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop in for face painting, crafts for the kids, food, and great local vendors!

Celebrate freedom on the move with the Go Fourth Mile! Saturday, July 4th, starting in front of the Monticello Hotel at 9:45 a.m., it’s a one-mile fun run/walk with the Cowlitz Valley Runners and HEVIN (Helping Every Veteran in Need).

Kalama is going BIG for America 250! Head to the Port of Kalama Marine Park on Saturday, July 4th, from noon to 9 p.m. They’ll start with the Kalama Eagle sculpture dedication, followed by live music, a beer garden, and fireworks.