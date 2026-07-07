There was a house fire early Sunday morning in West Kelso, prompting a quick response from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and the Longview Fire Department.

Cowlitz 2 says that crews were dispatched to a house on Southwest 3rd Avenue after a 911 call came in at 6:30 AM. They arrived to find a fire in the walls on the second floor of the single-family residence.

The flames were knocked down quickly. One occupant was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire has not been reported.