Stolen Vehicle Chase in Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

An arrest was made after a stolen vehicle chase in Woodland yesterday morning.

The Woodland Police Department says that around 7:20 a.m., a stolen vehicle was discovered in the 1900 block of Schurman Way, just south of the Walmart. When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver refused, eventually reaching the industrial area of Howard Way.

The vehicle crashed, and the driver ran away on foot. This led to a chase involving a Cowlitz County K9 team and drone units. By around 8:50 a.m., the suspect, 40-year-old Russell Brooks of Astoria, was found on the property of Columbia Precast Products. He was treated for dog bite injuries and then booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.

Brooks’ charges include possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, obstructing a public servant, and resisting arrest.