Weekend Events 5/15-5/17/2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

The Rainbow Prom is happening Friday at the Kelso Senior Center. Come from 6 to 9 p.m., dance to a live band, and enjoy snacks and a photo booth in a welcoming, inclusive environment. This is a pay-what-you-can, donation-based event for all ages.

Live jam with an open mic and a lot of dancing. It’s every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Friday at the Catlin Grange, always starting at 6 p.m.

There will be a Black Sabbath tribute at Papa Zuzu’s on Friday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. See “Mistress of Reality” live; this is a 21+ show, and tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Stageworks Northwest’s production of “The Musical of Musicals” closes this weekend. It is one story spun into five different delightful musicals in this hilarious satire of musical theater. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Saturday:

The Cowlitz County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.

Creatives at The Crossing is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the mall in Kelso. They will have an arts and crafts market with live demonstrations.

The Columbia River Author Festival is at the Longview Public Library this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 40 local authors will be there. The day will include a book fair, author panels, book signings, and the ribbon-cutting for the zine library.

There will be another pop-up giveaway of children’s clothes, for ages infant to 5 years old, at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another pop-up market at Mountain Timber Market will run Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come out for fresh finds, handmade goods, special giveaways, and live music.

The 39th annual In Honor of Our Children Pow-Wow will be Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at Kelso High School. Experience Native American cultural presentations that include dancing and drumming, arts and crafts, vendors, raffles for kids and adults, food, and more.

Joyce Long is having an art sale Saturday from 1:30 to 3pm at 106 8th Avenue NW in Kelso. The 95-year-old artist has painted for decades, focusing on horses, barns, mountains, and western landscapes. Come meet Joyce in person, browse her work, and take home a piece of local history.

The Cowlitz Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Kelso Senior Center.

Tom and Jerry’s Barroom is back with free live music Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This is a 21+ show featuring Portland bands Triple Lutz, Unreal, and The Shums performing hardcore, synth punk, and rock ’n’ roll.

Sunday:

The Northwest Jazz Orchestra presents “This Could Be the Start of Something,” a big band spring concert Sunday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Suggested donations are $5 for adults and $4 for students and seniors.