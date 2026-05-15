Marlene Lynn Romag: February 21, 1955 — April 20, 2026

LONGVIEW- Marlene Lynn Romag, a devoted homemaker and loving, nurturing mother, passed away on April 20, 2026, in her beloved hometown of Longview, Washington. Born on February 21, 1955, in Longview, Marlene’s life was a testament to the enduring power of love, generosity, and resilience.

Marlene’s journey began at a young age when, just 11 days before her 15th birthday, she embraced motherhood and completed the 9th grade amidst the challenges of early responsibility. Despite these obstacles, she forged a path defined by unwavering dedication to her family and community. She was married to Robert E. Hall in April of 1970, and after their divorce, she found lasting companionship with Willard Marco Romag, whom she married in September of 1987. Willard preceded her in death, leaving behind a legacy of profound love and partnership.

Living predominantly in the Longview area with brief periods in Las Vegas and Rainier, Oregon during the 1970s, Marlene treasured the comfort and familiarity of her roots. Her proudest accomplishments were deeply linked to the nurturing environment she cultivated throughout her life — a place where family and friends gathered in joy and support.

Marlene’s personality was as rich and vibrant as her life experiences. She was loving and witty, with a sharp, often sarcastic sense of humor that enlivened every room. Down to earth and refreshingly open-minded, Marlene welcomed everyone with open arms, never judging but always understanding. She was the kind of person who would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need, embodying kindness in its purest form.

Her fondest memories were woven from moments spent with family and friends—whether watching movies, listening to music, dancing, or indulging in her favorite fiction novels. These simple joys were the fabric of her daily life, reflecting a soul that sought connection and happiness in every experience.

Marlene is survived by her children: Troy Hall of Las Vegas, Nevada; Jessica Hall and Lindsey Hall, both of Kelso, Washington. She was a cherished grandmother to Tyler Hogman and Tiauna Hogman of Longview, Washington; Colter Workman-Hall of Portland, Oregon; and Brooke Workman-Hall of Kelso, Washington. Her heart extended to four great-grandsons, whose lives she deeply touched. She is also remembered fondly by her brothers Cory Reid of Gladstone, Oregon; Daryl Clay Reid, and Christopher Reid, both of Longview, Washington, as well as by her aunt Barbara Johnson and uncle Terry White of Longview.

Marlene was preceded in death by her father Harold Reid, mother JoAnn Joyce (Amundson) Reid, and siblings Rebecca Jo Roe, Clint Scott, and Calvin Reid. Their memories remain an indelible part of her story and the many lives intertwined with hers.

In celebrating Marlene Lynn Romag’s life, those who knew her remember a woman whose love was boundless, whose humor could brighten the darkest days, and whose spirit was unbreakable. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth and compassion, a reminder that true strength lies in kindness and in opening one’s heart to others.

Marlene’s light will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed, eternally loved, and forever remembered.