Juanita Rae Wasser: December 13, 1927 – April 17, 2026

LONGVIEW- Juanita Rae Wasser died in her sleep on April 17 at Canterbury Inn. She was 98 years old.

Juanita was born in Ocean Park, Washington on December 13, 1927 to Edith and Henry Sidney. She spent most of her childhood in Pacific County. She graduated from Ilwaco High School and Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. It was at Pacific where she met her husband Stuart Wasser.

After graduation they moved to Stu’s hometown of Longview. While raising two boys and helping out at Stu’s furniture store, Juanita was also active in Cub Scouts and the Junior Women’s Club. She also created beautiful quilts for many years, gifting them to family members and various charitable groups. In retirement, Juanita and Stu traveled extensively and enjoyed their vacation home near Long Beach.

Juanita is surived by sons David (Deborah) and Alan; grandsons Aaron (Sara) and Andy; and great granddaughters Maddie and Hannah. She was preceded in death by Stuart, her husband of more than 50 years; and by sister Dorothy; brothers Don, Bob, and Mickey; and her stepfather Bill McKean.

No services have been planned.