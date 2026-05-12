Brenda Foey: September 14, 1940 – September 14, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- Brenda Foey, beloved aunt, educator, coach, athlete, and friend, passed away on September 14, 2025, her 85th birthday, surrounded by family at OHSU. Born on September 14, 1940, in Red Bluff, California, Brenda lived a life marked by resilience, humor, loyalty, and deep dedication to others. She will be remembered for her warmth, strong spirit, and for helping open doors for girls and young women in sports in Scappoose, Oregon.

The youngest of 17 children born to Tang Kim Foey and Hang-Yat Yee, Brenda grew up in a large, spirited family where perseverance was part of daily life. After losing her mother at 15, she found purpose through softball, a turning point that shaped her future. She attended Shasta College and Chico before enrolling at the University of Oregon, where she played field hockey and continued her standout softball career. In Eugene, she played for the women’s major fast-pitch team McCulloch Chain Saws and was known as an exceptional centerfielder with speed, a strong arm, and fearless determination.

Brenda brought that same determination to Scappoose High School, where she taught physical education for 30 years, from 1963 to 1993. She became the school’s first volleyball coach and helped create opportunities for female athletes long before girls’ sports received broad support prior to Title IX. More than wins or awards, she gave students encouragement, confidence, and a sense of belonging. Her accomplishments were later recognized with multiple athletic honors, including induction into the Oregon Softball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Northwest Region American Softball Association Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2011, the University of Oregon awarded her a varsity letter in field hockey as part of an effort to honor female athletes whose achievements had gone unrecognized before Title IX.

Outside the classroom and the field, Brenda loved the outdoors. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, clam digging, and spending time at her beach house in Long Beach, Washington, where she built lasting friendships and cherished family memories.

Those who knew Brenda knew they could count on her. She was tough, funny, competitive, and deeply encouraging. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a wide circle of friends, former students, teammates, and athletes who carry her influence forward. She leaves behind a legacy of strength, fairness, and opportunity, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Columbia Memorial Gardens, 54490 Columbia River Hwy, Scappoose, OR 97056 where all are welcome. In her honor, family and friends are invited to wear green and yellow, her beloved Oregon Ducks colors.