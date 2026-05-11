Lenard Andrew Kearns: January 14, 1957 — May 3, 2026

LONGVIEW- Lenard Andrew Kearns, affectionately known as “Kiwi,” passed away on May 3, 2026, in Longview, Washington, after a courageous battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Born on January 14, 1957, in Otorohanga, New Zealand, Lenard’s life was a tapestry of deep cultural pride, enduring friendships, and a passionate engagement with the world around him.

Lenard completed his education in his hometown of Otorohanga, a place that remained close to his heart throughout his life. He was proud of his Maori ancestry, a heritage that influenced his identity and perspective deeply. Known for his love of sports, especially rugby, Lenard spent countless hours enjoying the thrill and camaraderie found on the playing field and in the stands. His intellectual curiosity extended to ancient history and the study of world religions, subjects he avidly read about and discussed with enthusiasm.

Music played a significant role in Lenard’s life. A talented guitarist and singer, he often shared his beautiful voice and musical gifts with those around him. He took pride in the fact that he introduced reggae music to Otorohanga in the 1970s, a testament to his creative spirit and connection to wider cultural movements.

Professionally, Lenard dedicated 30 years to Burlington Northern Railroad, where he worked alongside colleagues whom he regarded as brothers. His commitment and character left an indelible impression on his workmates, reflecting the loyalty and integrity he exhibited in all facets of his life.

Lenard’s final days were spent at home, surrounded by love and comfort, with his devoted wife, Lyn M. Huntington Kearns, by his side. A heartfelt appreciation is extended to the gentle and compassionate aide, Annie, as well as the PeaceHealth hospice team, whose care and support provided solace during this challenging time.

He is survived by his wife Lyn; his mother, Shirley Kearns; daughter Dione Steves; grandchildren Shekira and Zakiah; step-daughter Shelby Huntington; step-grandchildren Sixto and Maizy; three sisters—Denise (Kearns-Rika) Tawhaio, Gloria (Kearns) Moran (and Arron Moran), and Vicky (Kearns) Taylor; brother Brett Kearns; aunt and uncle Linda (Clarke) and Bill Hobbs; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews—all of whom carry forward his memory and legacy.

Lenard was preceded in death by his father, Len Anaru Kearns; brother Gregg Kearns; maternal grandmother Parewaeono (Ngarotata) Clarke; maternal grandfather Robert Allen Clarke; paternal grandmother Tonowai (Julian) Kearns; paternal grandfather Pairama Kearns; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

True to his wishes, Lenard will be returned home to New Zealand, where he will rejoin his family and be laid to rest in the land that shaped his spirit. His life story is a testament to resilience, love, and the enduring bonds of family and friendship. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.