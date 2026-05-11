Motorcycle Crash on Toledo Cutoff—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Three people were injured after a crash Saturday afternoon involving a motorcycle on the Toledo Cutoff.

The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Victory Chernyshova of Toledo was driving a Toyota SUV and had stopped at the intersection of Templeton Road and State Route 505. 52-year-old Malcolm McDonald of Hoquiam was riding a motorcycle northbound on SR 505 approaching the intersection when the SUV pulled out. The vehicles collided around 3:25 p.m.

When first responders arrived, everyone involved, including 23-year-old Karly Brooks of Toledo, a passenger in the SUV, was found to be injured. All three were taken by ambulance to Providence Centralia Hospital.

Troopers say the two people in the SUV had been wearing seat belts and McDonald was wearing a helmet. Drugs or alcohol were not involved. Chernyshova has been cited for second-degree negligent driving.