Robbie Satterly Appointed as New Kalama Police Chief—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The city of Kalama has a new head of law enforcement; last week, Mayor Jon Stanfill appointed Robbie Satterly as the new Chief of Police.

The appointment comes after the permanent role has been unfilled for over half a year after former Chief Ralph Herrera retired back in October.

Chief Satterly is coming in with 25 years of law enforcement and public safety experience. He is a relatively new face for the Kalama Police Department; he joined in 2021. However, he was quickly promoted to Patrol Sergeant the following year and has been serving as Acting Chief since October.

Chief Satterly is known locally; he worked for the Kelso Police Department before going to Kalama. Before that, he spent over a decade in law enforcement in Colorado.

Mayor Stanfill said that getting a new chief was a top priority since he took office in January. “Robbie’s experience and character, as well as his quiet confidence and steady leadership as Acting Chief, make him the right choice for Kalama. Like those who work alongside him will tell you, he leads without a lot of noise. I’ve appreciated his dedicated focus on doing the work well when it comes to supporting his officers, serving the public, and delivering the professionalism and accountability that our community expects and deserves.”

The Kalama Police Guild also gave their support, saying that “Chief Satterly brings a working knowledge of our operations, our officers, and the community we serve. That foundation matters in a department like ours, where integrity, communication, and consistency are critical to our day-to-day success.”