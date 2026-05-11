Semi Blocks Traffic on I-5 Near Exit 49—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Interstate 5 southbound was heavily affected near Castle Rock yet again last evening after a crash involving a semi-truck.

The collision happened just before 7:20 p.m. north of Exit 49, with the semi jackknifing and blocking all three lanes. Within minutes, however, troopers were able to reopen the far-left lane and get traffic moving slowly through the area.

The Washington Department of Transportation did not report the roadway fully cleared until around 10:20 p.m.

As of now, authorities have not released details on what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.