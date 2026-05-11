2026 Primary Election Candidate Update—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Filing week has come to an end, and we now know who will be running in the upcoming August primary elections.

There was one major last-minute filing on Friday. Republican Cowlitz County Commissioner Rick Dahl now has a challenger for his Position 3 seat: Democrat Chelsea Chandler, a STEM teacher at Monticello Middle School.

Nobody ended up challenging Troy Brightbill in the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s race, meaning he will take over for Brad Thurman in January after Thurman opted not to run again.

On Friday, Cowlitz County Elections Manager Hayley Johnson also released the results of the lot draw, which determined the order candidates will appear on the ballot: https://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/2357/Elections