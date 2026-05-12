Cowtliz PUD $3 Million Grant For Ryderwood Power Lines—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Power outages during bad weather should become much less common in the senior community of Ryderwood.

The Cowlitz PUD has secured $3 million in federal and state funding to install underground power lines serving Ryderwood and nearby rural areas.

The project will relocate and bury more than five miles of power lines that currently run through heavily forested areas along State Route 506.

According to the PUD release, the work is aimed at reducing wildfire risk and preventing long power outages during severe weather events.

The line serving Ryderwood experienced 38 outages between 2016 and 2025, with some lasting up to 18 hours. The utility says more than 700 residents will benefit from the project, many of them seniors who rely on electricity for heating, medical equipment, and communication.

The federal funding was secured by 3rd District Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Senator Maria Cantwell, along with a state grid resilience grant. Construction is expected to begin in 2028.