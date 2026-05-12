LCC Vice President Kendra Sprague Announces Resignation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Lower Columbia College has another change at the top, as longtime Vice President Kendra Sprague announced she is resigning after previously being placed on paid administrative leave.

Sprague was put on leave back in December by then-college President Matt Seimears as an investigation was ongoing into supposed undisclosed allegations. The results of that investigation have not been released at this time.

Sprague came to LCC in 2011. In her email announcement yesterday to campus staff, Sprague thanked everyone and said she was proud of all they had accomplished together. The email did not address any of the ongoing controversy happening at the college.

The resignation comes after Seimears was fired by the college Board of Trustees for reasons that remain unclear back in January. The college, however, has said that the firing of Seimears and Sprague being put on leave were unrelated.

Acting President Kristen Finnell remains in charge as a search for a permanent president continues.