Trammell Crow Company Announces Partial Lease of Woodland Industrial Park—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Trammell Crow Company says it has signed its first major tenant at Woodland Industrial Park, with Consolidated Supply Co. leasing the entire 276,000-square-foot East Building of the development.

The two-building industrial project at 345 North Pekin Road in the industrial area of Woodland is being built on a 66-acre lot and is scheduled for completion this fall. With the lease, the more than 900,000-square-foot development is now about 30% leased.

Consolidated Supply, a fourth-generation plumbing and waterworks distributor headquartered in Tigard, operates 22 locations across the Pacific Northwest and employs more than 500 people.

The company said the new Woodland location will expand its regional distribution network and improve service throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The development’s second building, which is about twice the size, remains available for lease.