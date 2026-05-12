Cowlitz Indian Tribe Launches Baby Beaver Live Stream—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe has launched a new livestream featuring a young beaver family as it prepares for relocation and release into the wild. The Cowlitz “Kit Cam” lets viewers observe four baby beavers, known as “kits.”

The goal is for viewers to watch them grow in real time after they were born on April 16th. This is part of the Tribe’s ongoing beaver relocation program, which is the largest of its kind in Washington state and one of the largest in the western U.S.

Each year, the program relocates about 70 beavers. Cowlitz Indian Tribe Chairman Bill Iyall said in the release, “As Cowlitz people, we have always understood our responsibility to care for the land and the resources it provides. This program is one way we are putting that responsibility into action—restoring balance to our ancestral homelands and waterways, and planning for the generations that come after us.”

You can find the cam on the Cowlitz Indian Tribe YouTube page: https://bit.ly/3Pkwmbn