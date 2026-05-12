Weigh-In-Motion Scale Inspections Tuesday & Thursday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Plan for delays on I-5 today and Thursday as Washington Department of Transportation maintenance crews inspect weigh-in-motion scales this week.

They will start today at the scale at milepost 15.4 in Ridgefield on northbound I-5 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Then on Thursday, crews will be on southbound I-5 at milepost 45 north of Lexington between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

During the work, the left lanes of the freeway will be closed.