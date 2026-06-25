Lori Moore Found Dead in Castle Rock—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A devastating ending to a multi-day missing persons case out of Castle Rock: last evening, 55-year-old Lori Moore was found dead.

At around 5 p.m., a Cowlitz County patrol deputy was waved down by a citizen around the 400 block of Delameter Road in Castle Rock to report a black passenger car that they discovered submerged upside down in Arkansas Creek. The deputy confirmed that a dead person was in the vehicle, and detectives were called to the scene.

They were able to confirm that the black Honda Accord was the same one they had been searching for that belonged to Moore. The vehicle had reportedly left the roadway, continued through a field, and then went down an embankment before overturning into Arkansas Creek.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle has tentatively been identified as Lori Moore.

As of now, what exactly led to the crash is not known, but it has previously been reported that Moore had a medical condition affecting her heart. She had last been seen alive Friday evening.