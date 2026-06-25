Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Launching Regional Chamber Program—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce is looking to expand its reach with its new Regional Chamber Participation Program, aimed at expanding business opportunities and strengthening partnerships across the region.

They announced the program yesterday, as well as the first organization to join it, the Woodland Chamber of Commerce. They say this will now allow members to access additional networking, marketing, educational programs, and regional business connections while maintaining their local identity and leadership.

Kelso-Longview Chamber CEO Bonnie Delaney says the change recognizes that businesses operate beyond city boundaries and that regional collaboration can create greater opportunities for economic growth.

The initiative is also meant to support planning efforts for the 50th anniversary of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens in May 2030, which organizers expect to bring major tourism and economic benefits to communities throughout Southwest Washington.

Delaney says discussions with several other regional chambers about joining the program are already underway.