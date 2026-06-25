Cowltiz County Sheriff’s Office Drug Bust—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two men have been arrested following a Cowlitz County Crime Reduction Team investigation that resulted in drugs, firearms, and potential dirty money being removed from the streets.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Belvis Rasagado-Tolentino of Seattle was arrested on three counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of an alien in possession of a firearm. 47-year-old David Clark of Longview was also arrested on one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver.

Investigators seized nearly eight pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $70,000, more than four ounces of fentanyl valued at about $12,000, a half-ounce of heroin, two firearms, and more than $4,200 in cash.