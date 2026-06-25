Will Finn Charged—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After well over a year of questions, 16 felony counts have now officially been filed against former Woodland mayor and Washington State Patrol trooper Will Finn.

The charges, which include identity theft, theft, and malicious prosecution, were filed on Tuesday by the Lewis County Prosecutor following a 15-month Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Finn is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 15th.

His wife, Heather Finn, is also facing theft charges. The two are accused of using a business credit card to pay for personal expenses, including groceries, gas, clothes, meals, and a vacation to Mexico. This accounted for more than $10,000 in unauthorized purchases.

Finn’s service as mayor of Woodland lasted from 2016 to 2023. In a separate case during that time, he was accused of destroying public records by deleting information from his city-issued cellphone as he left office.

Finn was placed on paid administrative leave by the Washington State Patrol in March 2025. He will remain on leave during the extent of the litigation.