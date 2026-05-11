Alvin Henry Schlauch: March 16, 1938 – May 3, 2026

LONGVIEW- Alvin Henry Schlauch, a devoted family man, distinguished veteran, and skilled electrician, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2026, in Longview, Washington. Born on March 16, 1938, in Jamestown, North Dakota, Alvin’s life was marked by dedication, hard work, and a deep commitment to those he loved.

Alvin graduated from Wilton High School in North Dakota in 1956, embarking soon thereafter on a path of honorable service. From 1957 to 1961, he served proudly in the United States Air Force, with postings in Florida and Japan, exemplifying steadfast patriotism and discipline.

Following his military service, Alvin built a distinguished career spanning 25 years as an electrician at Reynolds Aluminum. His expertise and work ethic left a lasting impression on colleagues and the wider community.

On January 19, 1963, Alvin married his beloved wife Donna at the First Presbyterian Church in Golden, Colorado. Their enduring partnership was a cornerstone of his life. Alvin was a proud and loving father to Debbie (Ron) Hinze and Ron (Deana) Schlauch, who carry forward his legacy of kindness and strength. He was also a cherished grandfather to Andrew Schlauch, Kyle Schlauch, and Jessica Teehee, along with four great-grandchildren who brought him immense joy.

Alvin valued family deeply and maintained close bonds with his brother Harold Schlauch and sister Lois Ereth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Martha Schlauch, as well as four sisters and five brothers.

A man of varied interests, Alvin enjoyed hunting, golf, softball, football, and bowling — pursuits that enriched his life and reflected his zest for activity and camaraderie. He was also known for his love of dance, delighting in the lively 2-step, polka, and waltz, a testament to his vibrant spirit.

As an active member of his community, Alvin was affiliated with the Castle Rock Christian Church, where his faith was a guiding light. He also belonged to the Elks and the Triangle Bowling League, fostering friendships and community engagement throughout his life.

A memorial service to honor Alvin’s remarkable life and legacy will be held on May 17, 2026, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Castle Rock Christian Church, located at 542 Huntington Avenue South in Castle Rock, WA 98611. Family, friends, and all who knew Alvin are invited to gather in remembrance of a man whose warmth and dedication touched many.

Alvin Henry Schlauch’s life was one of service, love, and joyful engagement with the world around him. He leaves behind a rich heritage of integrity and affection that will endure in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him.