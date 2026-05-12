Nathan Scott Stone: September 15, 1959 – April 13, 2026

LONGVIEW- Nathan Scott Stone, affectionately known as Nate, passed away peacefully at his home in Longview, Washington, on April 13, 2026. Born on September 15, 1959, in the same cherished city, Nate’s life was deeply rooted in the community that shaped him.

A graduate of Kelso High School, Class of 1977, Nate was a proud member of a winning high school football team, a testament to his dedication and team spirit from an early age. Throughout his life, he embodied the qualities of a hard-working man devoted to his family, always ready with a teasing smile and a great story that brought laughter and warmth to those around him.

Nate’s favorite moments were spent coaching his children in youth sports, instilling values of teamwork and perseverance. His devotion extended into family camping trips, fishing expeditions, and evenings spent around bonfires with loved ones. He was an avid supporter of the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners, delighting in game days shared with family and friends. Nate also cherished his routine breakfasts out with his good friends Walt and Bill, moments that reflected his love of camaraderie and simple pleasures.

His proudest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren, the joys who filled his life with immense pride. Nate was equally proud of helping friends in times of need, purchasing his own fishing boat, and unforgettable family outings, including trips to Disneyland. Later in life, he found joy in the companionship of his dog Ruby, a loyal friend during his quieter days.

Nate is survived by his beloved wife, Teri Stone; his son Andy Stone; and his daughter Katie (Travis) Wallace, along with grandchildren Ben, Natalie, and Carson Wallace. He is also lovingly remembered by his sister Lynn Hunter, brother Michael (AnnMarie) Stone, sisters Janelle (Mark) Williams and Joy McCoy, and sister-in-law Debbie Pellinger, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Byron Stone, mother Bobbie Stone, and his twin brother Steve Stone.

A Celebration of Life to honor Nate’s memory will be held on May 15, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM at Steele Chapel, located at 5050 Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, WA 98632. Family, friends, and all who knew Nate are invited to join in remembering a remarkable man whose love, humor, and stories touched so many.

Nathan Scott Stone’s legacy is one of unwavering devotion, laughter, and the treasured bonds of family and friendship. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.