Philip Rainville: October 19, 1944 — May 1, 2026

WOODLAND- Philip Alan Rainville passed away peacefully May 1, 2026, at the age of 81, surrounded by his family.

Born in Syracuse, New York, Phil’s journey was one of dedication to his county and his community. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force at Travis Air Force Base in California. His commitment to excellence was recognized early and often. He was a four-time recipient of the Air Force Good Conduct Medal and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. The discipline and honor he cultivated in the military remained hallmarks of his character throughout his life.

Following his military service, Phil channeled his technical skill and work ethic into a distinguished career in the automotive industry. More than just a serviceman, Phil was a builder and a designer. He possessed the rare ability to see the potential in machinery, spending decades designing and building cars with precision that reflected his hardworking nature.

In his free time, he found great joy in woodworking, a craft that reflected his patience, creativity and attention to detail. Whether building furniture, carving small keepsakes, or spending quiet hours in his workshop, he took pride in creating pieces that will be cherished by family and friends for years to come.

While Phil was proud of his professional accomplishments, his greatest joy was found at home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jolene, his partner and the love of his life, with whom he built a life rooted in stability and affection.

He was a devoted father to his daughters, Telia (Chris Rusin) and Shari (Barry Bailey), and took immense pride in the women they became. To his five granddaughters – Sydney, Victoria, Haley, Madison and Amy – he was simply “Papa”, a source of endless kindness and a constant, supportive presence in their lives.

Phil is also survived by his sister, Anne Rainville (Corkery); his brother-in-law, Jeff Herbert; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, all of whom he cared for deeply.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernando and Rae Rainville; his brother, David Edward Rainville; and his sister, Lorrie Rae Rainville (Herbert).

Phil will be remembered for his generous spirit and the steady, quiet love he gave so freely to those around him. His absence leaves a void that can only be filled by the cherished memories of his warmth and his unwavering commitment to those he held dear.

Family and friends are invited to attend a service honoring Phil’s life and legacy at Northwood Park Funeral Home, 16407 NE 15th Ave, Ridgefield, Washington, 98642, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 from 1 to 2 p.m.