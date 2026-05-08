Donald Carl Cedergren: January 17, 1931 – April 20, 2026

LONGVIEW- Donald Carl Cedergren, a devoted family man and accomplished leader in the credit union industry, passed away peacefully at his home in Longview, Washington, on April 20, 2026, after a courageous and lengthy battle with lung cancer. Born on January 17, 1931, in Longview, Donald led a long, full life marked by service, dedication, and unwavering love for his family and community.

Donald’s early years in Longview saw him excel academically, graduating from RA Long High School in 1949. He pursued higher education with a steadfast commitment, earning an Associate of Arts degree from Lower Columbia College in 1951, followed by a Bachelor of Arts in Business from the University of Washington in 1953. Shortly thereafter, he served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, an experience that shaped much of his character and leadership style.

His professional life was distinguished and impactful. Donald was deeply passionate about his chosen field of credit union management, a vocation through which he demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment. His tenure included Manager/CEO of Cowlitz Public Employees Credit Union for over 30 years, valued service on the Board of Directors at Cowlitz Bank from 1977 to 1992, and a Director at the Washington Credit Union League from 1977 to 1995. His exceptional contributions to the industry were recognized in 1995 when he received the Washington Credit Union League’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, his dedication extended into philanthropy, as evidenced by nearly three decades of service on the Rizad Foundation Board.

Donald’s personal life was rich with love and family. In February 1956, he married Joyce Chambers in La Grande, Oregon; their union was a source of strength and joy for nearly 65 years until Joyce’s passing just two weeks prior to their anniversary.

Don enjoyed traveling with his wife, fishing in Alaska, and building a cherished cabin in Packwood, Washington—a project and retreat that brought lifelong friendships and fond memories.

Donald always put family first. His warmth and humor brightened many lives. He took pleasure in various building projects and spent countless hours helping others, embodying the spirit of generosity. His membership in the Longview Lions Club and Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was a faithful member for many years, reflected his commitment to community and faith.

Donald is survived by his son William Cedergren and son Brian (Lisa) Cedergren; his twin brother Richard (Maddie) Cedergren; his grandsons Travis (Meghan) Cedergren, Nicholas Cedergren, and Brandon (Domanique) Cedergren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren who treasure his memory. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce Cedergren, his parents Elias and Lucy Cedergren, and his siblings May Smith, Florence Rowling, and Fred West.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 2021 Washington Way, Longview, WA 98632 on June 11th at 1:00 p.m. Family, friends, and all who were touched by Donald’s life are invited to gather to celebrate a man whose life was marked by accomplishment, kindness, and devotion.

Donald Carl Cedergren’s legacy is one of love, leadership, and unwavering dedication. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those whose lives he enriched.