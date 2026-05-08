Daryl Edgar Myers: May 2, 1945 – April 21, 2026

SCAPPOOSE- Daryl Edgar Myers passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Daryl was born on May 2, 1945, in Maywood, California, to Earl Wesley Myers and Sylvia Colleen Myers (Williams). He spent his formative years in St. Helens, Oregon, where he developed the values of hard work and perseverance that guided him throughout his life. In later years, he made his home in Scappoose, Oregon, where he remained deeply rooted.

On October 18, 1971, Daryl married Genevieve Myers (Owens, Ramirez). Fourteen months later, they welcomed their daughter, Nanette L. Reid (Myers), who was the pride and joy of his life. Being a father was one of Daryl’s most cherished roles, and he carried that responsibility and love with quiet devotion.

Daryl was a hardworking and dedicated man who spent his career contributing to his community through labor and service. He worked at Johnston Brothers, Weyerhaeuser, and Engstrom’s Food and Gas, earning the respect of those who knew him for his reliability, strong work ethic, and fun sense of humor.

Those who knew Daryl remember him as loyal and practical, with a great sense of humor and a deep appreciation for the simple things in life. He valued family, consistency, and showing up—qualities that defined both his personal life and his work. He would brag to anyone who would listen about the successes of his family no matter how big or small they seemed.

He loved fishing, trap shooting and watching his grand-kids play sports!

Daryl is lovingly remembered by his wife, Genny, daughter, Nanette, son-in-law Jerry, his grandchildren, Shawn-Michael Moffett, Courtney Horrell (Reid) and Austin (Ozzy) Reid, and by all who were fortunate enough to know him. His legacy lives on through the family he loved, the work he contributed, and the lives he quietly touched.

A remembrance of Daryl’s life will be held privately by the family.